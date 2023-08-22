SBA To Open Disaster Loan Outreach Center In Calaveras County

Earlier Flooding in the Castle Rock Mobile Home Park in Valley Springs View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open for three days in Calaveras County for those impacted by flooding and winter storm impacts dating back to February 21.

It is being operated by the US Small Business Administration, which has a disaster loan program of up to $2-million available for business owners, renters, and homeowners.

The SBA Outreach Center will be open from 9 am – 5 pm, Wednesday through Friday (August 23-25) at the San Andreas Central Library (1299 Gold Hunter Road).

Tanya Garfield with the US Small Business Administration says, “SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help each individual complete their electronic loan application.”

No appointment is necessary.

To view a document with common questions and answers about the loans, click here.