Major Marijuana Seizure By Calaveras Sheriff’s Office

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team executed an operation on August 15th, resulting in the confiscation of over $2.6 million worth of marijuana from an outdoor cultivation site in the 100 block of Railroad Flat Road.

Following the issuance of a search warrant for the aforementioned location, law enforcement personnel descended upon the cultivation site. The search yielded the discovery of 83 actively growing marijuana plants along with a cache of over 3,600 pounds of processed marijuana. Estimated by the Marijuana Enforcement Team, the total value of the seized marijuana is estimated to range between $2.6 million and $3.7 million. The operation also resulted in the retrieval of firearms from the premises. Officers confiscated a .22 caliber revolver and a .22 caliber rifle. These firearms are currently undergoing examination as elements of the ongoing investigation.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the operation, and the investigation is in progress. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.