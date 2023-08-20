Car Vs. Tree Crash Blocking Highway 49

Tuttletown, CA – First responders are on the scene of a car-versus-tree crash on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County that is blocking the roadway.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. near Tuttletown Road and Wilcox Ranch Road. The CHP is reporting that a Honda Civic went off the roadway and smashed into a tree. An ambulance has been called to the scene; currently, there are no details regarding injuries. The highway is blocked with officers directing traffic, which is backed up in both directions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as there is plenty of activity in the area. The CHP hopes to have the roadway cleared shortly.