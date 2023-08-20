Cloudy
81.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Car Vs. Tree Crash Blocking Highway 49

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuttletown, CA – First responders are on the scene of a car-versus-tree crash on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County that is blocking the roadway.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. near Tuttletown Road and Wilcox Ranch Road. The CHP is reporting that a Honda Civic went off the roadway and smashed into a tree. An ambulance has been called to the scene; currently, there are no details regarding injuries. The highway is blocked with officers directing traffic, which is backed up in both directions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as there is plenty of activity in the area. The CHP hopes to have the roadway cleared shortly.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 