California Unemployment Holds Steady, Mother Lode Dips

California Unemployment rate chart for July 2023 View Photo

Sonora, CA – While the California unemployment rate remained the same in June, the Mother Lode saw a slight decline in July.

The state unemployment rate for last month was 4.6 percent, according to data released this week by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. It was 14.9 percent of the national job gain of 187,000, surpassing the state’s 11.6 percent share of the U.S. total nonfarm employment.

The Mother Lode’s rates bucked that trend, with Tuolumne County’s decreasing from 4.9 percent in June to 4.8 percent in July. Calaveras went from 4 percent in June to 3.9 percent last month.

Seven of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in July, with the government showing the largest increase at 15,000. Strength in health care and social assistance (+10,800) and leisure and hospitality (+10,300) also saw growth. The largest month-over-month loss was in professional and business services at 11,400.

The national unemployment rate for July was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in June.