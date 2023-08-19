Summerville Puts On A Show Against Gustine

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

The Summerville Bears put on a running clinic Friday night in their first 2023 game, defeating the Gustine Reds 41 to 18. A combination of 7 ball carriers gained 282 yards and scored 6 touchdowns to seal the victory.

In the first half, Nick Rodgers, Colton Cash and Aryean Schnabel all had short runs into the end zone and put the Bears up 20 to 7 at halftime. In the second half, it was the big play Bears. Auston Hike ran two in, first from 25 and then from 38 in the third quarter, and Colton Cash rambled for a 57-yard score in the fourth quarter to complete the touchdown barrage. Also, to complement the 6-pointers, Brison Benites was five for five on extra-point kicks. A high snap on one didn’t allow him to swing his leg.

Auston Hike was named Black Oak Casino player of the game for gaining 91 yards on five carries and scoring twice. Next week, the Bears will play at home against Dos Palos.

Calaveras High will start the season next Friday with an away game against Carson High School in Carson City, Nevada. Due to a lack of potential players, Bret Harte High School will not be fielding a varsity football team this year.