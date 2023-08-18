‘Discover Tuolumne Businesses’ Series Begins On September 15th

Sonora, CA– A opportunity is on the horizon for all those intrigued by the local business scene of Tuolumne County. On Friday, September 15th, the community is invited to take part in the inaugural session of the “Discover Tuolumne Businesses” series. This event aims to unveil the essence of our local enterprises, their historical evolution, day-to-day operations, and the vibrant experience of conducting business in Tuolumne.

The event will be hosted at Sierra Biosystems, located at 21097 Longeway Road, Suite B, Sonora. Sierra Biosystems is renowned for its cutting-edge DNA synthesizers, marking the company as a trailblazer in state-of-the-art technology.

Attendance is limited to 25 individuals. Those keen on participating are encouraged to secure their spots promptly. In order to RSVP for the event, please reach out to Robbie Bergstrom, Tuolumne County Senior Administrative Analyst. Robbie can be contacted via phone at 209-533-5532 or through email at rbergstrom@co.tuolumne.ca.us.