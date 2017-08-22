Tuolumne County High-speed Chase Ends In One Arrest And Another Suspect Sought

CHP partol car Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — Over an hour long, 30 mile chase in Tuolumne County that began around 8 a.m. this morning, heading eastbound on Highway 108 near Sugar Pine reached speeds of nearly 80 mph, has ended.

CHP officers were able to box in the Enterprise rental truck at Golf Club Drive in the Twain Harte area. The cargo area was ripped open during the chase but there are not yet any details as to what caused the damage. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrea Benson reports the passenger in the truck has been arrested but the driver is on the loose with law enforcement chasing him on foot. There is no word on whether the suspect is armed but residents should use caution and call 911 if they spot any suspicious person. The chase went all the way up to Old Strawberry Road where the driver turned off the Highway but later returned, heading west towards Twain Harte. We have a call into the CHP and they tell Clarke Broadcasting an officer on the scene will be calling us with the chase details.

