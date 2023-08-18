Corporal Jesse Green Secures Gold Medal Victory In Police Olympic Wrestling

Calaveras, CA– In a feat of athletic prowess, Corporal Jesse Green, a graduate of Bret Harte High School and a proud member of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, has emerged victorious at the 2023 World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada. This global sporting extravaganza, which spanned from July 26 to August 6, drew an array of over 8,500 athletes from more than 50 nations, all competing in various events.

The pivotal moment arrived on July 29, at the RBC Convention Center, where Corporal Green took center stage in the heart-pounding freestyle wrestling event. Competing in the demanding 92 kg weight division, designated for athletes between the ages of 30 and 40, Corporal Green’s years of rigorous training and unyielding focus culminated in a resounding triumph during the finals. With sheer determination and precision, he secured his well-deserved gold medal by executing a stunning fall in the opening period of the match.

Sheriff DiBasilio expressed his pride, stating, “Corporal Green’s monumental achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment and spirit embodied by the members of our esteemed department. As both an alumnus of Bret Harte High School and a dedicated wrestling instructor at the institution, his victory serves as an inspiration to budding athletes within our community, underscoring the significance of perseverance and dedication.”