Meals On Wheels Radiothon Raises At Least $135,000

Committee Chair Blane Franca and Star 92.7's Mark Grauer during Radiothon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The figures are still being tabulated from today’s Meals on Wheels Radiothon on the Clarke Broadcasting radio station Star 92.7 and donations are still being accepted.

The event, entitled “Meals on Wheels: On the Road Again” was held on-air from 9-11 am.

Committee Chair Blane Franca reports that at least $135,000 was raised, which includes a $25,000 matching donation from the Sonora Area Foundation. Donations are still being accepted until 5 pm today (Friday) at Oak Valley Community Bank in Sonora. You can also donate by calling Sierra Senior Providers at 209-533-2622.

The Tuolumne County Meals on Wheels program supplies over 70,000 meals to seniors throughout the year. The Mother Lode is again stepping up to ensure that the program continues.

A final total will be known early next week.