High School Football Season Is Back

Sonora, CA — The 2023 high school football season starts tonight for a pair of local teams.

The Summerville Bears open the season on the road against Gustine. Hear the game live at 7 pm on 93.5 KKBN. The Sonora Wildcats travel for a grudge match with rival Oakdale. Hear the game live at 7 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Sonora and Summerville football games will also be streamed all season long on myMotherLode.com.

Calaveras High will start the season next Friday with an away game against Carson High School in Carson City, Nevada.

Due to a lack of potential players, Bret Harte High School will not be fielding a varsity football team this year.

This marks the final season of the current Mother Lode League before redistricting. The Wildcats won the MLL title last year after going 4-0 in league play (8-2 overall during the regular season). Summerville came in second (4-1 in MLL and 9-1 overall).