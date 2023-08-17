Mark Twain Medical Center Announces Grants For Non-Profit Organizations

Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA– Mark Twain Medical Center is extending an invitation to local non-profit organizations to apply for grants aimed at bolstering vital services that enhance health and well-being and promote health equity within the community. The application window, which commenced on July 17, will remain open until September 8. Successful applicants will be revealed in November, with projects scheduled to take place from January to December 2024.

This initiative is a component of the CommonSpirit Health Community Health Improvement Grants program. Mark Twain Medical Center, a member of CommonSpirit Health, emerged from the 2019 union of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health, forming a national healthcare network. The grant program is tailored to address significant needs pinpointed in the latest community health needs assessment conducted by Mark Twain Medical Center.

Every three years, the hospital collaborates with community partners to undertake a comprehensive needs assessment, identifying and tackling priority health and social concerns among residents and the region. The focus areas for proposed projects include healthcare accessibility, housing, homelessness, and mental health.

According to C.J. Singh, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Philanthropy at Mark Twain Medical Center, “Addressing pivotal local health issues through resource allocation is paramount to us, and these grants embody our commitment to making a positive impact. We firmly believe that fostering collaboration with community organizations is instrumental in advancing community health. While hospitals and healthcare play a significant role, achieving overall well-being necessitates a diverse array of programs and services working in synergy.”

Interested organizations can find detailed information about the grant program, including eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and local points of contact for inquiries, by visiting https://www.commonspirit.org/communitygrants.