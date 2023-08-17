Caltrans Partners With Clean California For Free Recycling Events In Calaveras County

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California have collaborated with Calaveras County to present a series of Free Recycling Events, formerly known as Free Dump Days. These events offer an opportunity for residents to effectively and responsibly manage items like tires (without rims), appliances, mattresses, and electronic waste (e-waste). Residents should note that certain items cannot be accommodated at the events, including household trash, hazardous waste, green/yard waste, bulky items like furniture, and concrete/demolition materials.

To enhance road safety and environmental cleanliness, Caltrans also emphasizes the need for participants to securely fasten cargo loads with tarps or nets, adhering to the outlined guidelines. Loads that are inadequately secured will not be eligible for acceptance. Some tips to securely fasten items taken to this event are.

*Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps. *Remove loose material and trash before driving. *Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed. *Put light items lower, and tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety

The next Free Recycling Event is scheduled for September 9, 2023, at the Copperopolis Community Center, 695 Main St, Copperopolis.