California Republicans Rally Against Tax Threshold Constitutional Amendment

Jon Coupal and GOP lawmakers speak at CA Capitol View Photo

Sacramento, CA — For local governments in California to pass general obligation bonds or special taxes, it requires a 2/3 vote of the public.

It creates a high bar for cities and counties hoping to pass tax measures, and there is a revived push by Democratic lawmakers to ask California voters to reduce the threshold to 55%. It is the same percentage required for local school district bonds.

If approved, the change would also apply to publicly funded affordable housing projects.

Jon Coupal with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, flanked by numerous Republican leaders, held a press conference at the state capitol in opposition to the measure.

Coupal said, “We’ve opposed all of the previous iterations of this bill in the past several legislative sessions. It is a little bit different this time, and I think that the proponents are trying to capitalize on the issue of homelessness and housing.”

Coupal went on to say, “This reckless proposal is a time bomb that will lead to an explosion of higher taxes, over and over again.”

The Republican leader of the Senate, Brian Jones, added, “ACA 1 wrongly chips away at critical taxpayer protections by making it easier for greedy politicians and special interests to raise taxes.”

With 35 Democratic co-sponsors signed on, the bill is likely to pass in the legislature and be sent to voters during the 2024 election. Over 100 groups have also given endorsements, including the California Professional Firefighters Association, California Labor Federation, and the California State Association of Counties.

They argue in a statement, “ACA 1 will level the playing field and create parity between school districts and cities, counties, and special districts, so that all local governments have a viable financing tool to address community needs.”

If approved, in addition to affordable housing projects, the change would apply to things like future water, parks, and library infrastructure improvements.