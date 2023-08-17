CHP Provides Update On Twain Harte Rollover Crash

Twain Harte, CA — There was a heavy presence of emergency responders on Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 108 and Twain Harte Drive.

The CHP reports that a two-vehicle crash occurred at around 7:50 pm and traffic was backed up in the area for a period of time.

The CHP notes that 27-year-old Nicolas Marin of Twain Harte was turning onto Highway 108 from Twain Harte Drive in a 2006 Subaru Outback and went into the path of an oncoming westbound 2021 Ford Bronco driven by 64-year-old Henry Titzler.

Tizler attempted to avoid the crash but the front of his Bronco struck the side of the Subaru. After the impact, the Bronco overturned in the intersection.

Both drivers reported minor injuries and Titzler was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. The CHP points out that Titzler and Marin were wearing seatbelts and drugs/alcohol was not a factor in the crash.