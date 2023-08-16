Widespread Power Outage Impacts Tuolumne And Mariposa Counties

Groveland, CA — PG&E reports that there is a power outage this evening impacting 3,077 customers stretching from the outskirts of Sonora and Jamestown, over to Groveland and Buck Meadows, and into parts of Mariposa County along the Highway 120 corridor.

The outage started at around 5:30 pm and PG&E is projecting the full restoration will come at 2:15 am. The cause of the outage is still under investigation, but the company indicates that it could be related to the Enhanced Safety Settings that cuts electricity if a sensor indicates something is threatening to come into contact with a power line.