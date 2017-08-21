Man Shot While Allegedly Breaking Into Tuolumne Home

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend on Carter Street in Tuolumne.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a homeowner about a man trying to break into her home. The homeowner yelled for the man to go away while she secured her doors and hid her three children upstairs. The man continued to attempt entry into the home, so the woman took out a handgun and shot the man, causing “non-life threatening injuries.”

The man then ran away and was located by deputies afterwards at a neighboring home where he was attending a party. The man was transported to Adventist Health Sonora with a blood alcohol level of .250.

There has not been an arrest made at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office, as the investigation is still ongoing. In addition, no names have been made available to this point. The incident happened on Saturday evening.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.