Tuolumne Road North To Reopen Tuesday

Repair work on Tuolumne Road North View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — After being closed for five months, a notable roadway in Tuolumne County will reopen this week as part of a temporary fix.

Tuolumne Road North has been closed since March due to storm damage. The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on August 1 to spend $30,000 on short-term repairs to open the road ahead of more extensive, $1.5-million overall work.

The road will now reopen at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, August, 15.

It comes after road surface repairs, repairing a culvert, and putting in place slow speed signs.

District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents the Twain Harte and Tuolumne area, has been among those pushing for the emergency temporary repairs. He credits the public works department and county road leaders for making it happen.

Kirk says, “Number one is the fire safety issue. It is important to have that available (Tuolumne Road North) if there ever was a fire in the Twain Harte and Ponderosa area.”

He adds, “Another big thing coming up is that Summerville High School is opening on the 22nd and Mother Lode Christian School on the 16th. The amount of travel that people have to do to go around that closure has been immense.”

It also impacted Soulsbyville Elementary School last year because of the high number of people taking detours.

The Public Works Department warns that Tuolumne Road North will have to close again if there is any groundwater movement detected, or a forecast of rain showers, so that it can be reassessed and any needed repairs can be made.

The larger, permanent, repair work will go out for construction bids in the coming weeks.