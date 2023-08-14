Fires Extinguished And Lingering Power Outages After Storm System

Lightning Strike In Sonora - Image by Adrian Luna View Photos

Sonora, CA — When the weather system passed through last night, it brought rain and lightning strikes.

There were a couple of small fires that ignited in the Big Hill area (one on Old Oak Ranch Road and the other on North Bald Mountain Road) that were contained under an acre, and also a minor fire near Pool Station Road that was quickly stopped. The fires did not lead to any evacuation orders.

Crews will continue to keep an eye out for any new fire starts today. The weather system also left thousands of PG&E customers without electricity. A majority have since been restored. PG&E indicates that the outages were likely due to the enhanced safety settings that cut power when there is something near a line. 137 customers are still without power in the East Sonora area and full restoration is anticipated by 9:15 am (Monday) and 914 are out near Arnold with full restoration anticipated by noon.