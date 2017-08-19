Connecting Local Veterans To Services They Deserve

Sonora, CA — There are a variety of services that local military veterans may not realize are available.
This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s newly appointed Veterans Service Officer, Mark Orlando.
He was appointed to the position by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors this past May following the retirement of Eric Larson. Orlando, a Calaveras High School class of 1997 graduate, spent 12 years as a US Coast Guard officer.
He will give an overview of his new role, talk about services available locally, and also about some of the challenges facing our local Veterans.