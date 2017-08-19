Connecting Local Veterans To Services They Deserve

Mark Orlando Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There are a variety of services that local military veterans may not realize are available.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s newly appointed Veterans Service Officer, Mark Orlando.

He was appointed to the position by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors this past May following the retirement of Eric Larson. Orlando, a Calaveras High School class of 1997 graduate, spent 12 years as a US Coast Guard officer.

He will give an overview of his new role, talk about services available locally, and also about some of the challenges facing our local Veterans.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.