Governor Signs New Gaming Pact With Tuolumne Band Of Me-Wuk Indians

Governor Jerry Brown Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — Late this afternoon Governor Jerry Brown announced that he signed a new tribal-state gaming compact with the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians.

In addition, he signed a new agreement with the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, and made amendments to current tribal state gaming agreements with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the United Auburn Indian Community.

The Governor’s Office reports that the individually-negotiated new compacts include updated provisions for licensing, compliance enforcement, mitigation of off-reservation impacts and protections for patrons and employees that are consistent with other recent compacts.

To view the 144 page Tribal-State compact between the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and the State of California, you can click here.

Written by BJ Hansen.