Community Health Alert From Tuolumne County

TCHD Community Alert View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A public health alert has been issued by Tuolumne County warning of a fake letter sent to an individual regarding having a sexually transmitted infection.

The Tuolumne County Health Department (TCHD) reports that a local resident recently received a letter claiming to be from the department on official letterhead and with a forged signature, but it was not authentic.

“It falsely notified the recipient of a sexually transmitted infection and requested the recipient take action including contacting past sexual partners. The letter was referred to law enforcement for investigation, reports health officials.

Anyone receiving a similar letter who suspects it could also be fake should contact the communicable disease (CD) team by calling (209) 533-7401 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov. That contact can also answer questions or concerns about STIs or any communicable disease, possible exposure to self or others, confidential reporting, consultation, or support.