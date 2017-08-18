Update: Big Rig Traffic Hazard On Highway 108

Update at 4:55pm: The CHP reports that traffic is again moving freely on Highway 108 near Lancaster Road.
Original story posted at 3:57pm: Knights Ferry, CA — There are major traffic delays this afternoon on Highway 108 near Lancaster Road in Stanislaus County.
It is near the area commonly known as Lovers Leap. A semi truck has reportedly broken down in the westbound lane and traffic is really starting to get backed up in both directions. Be prepared for an extensive delay. The CHP and Caltrans are both responding to the scene, and a tow truck has also been requested.