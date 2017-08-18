Daytime Construction Planned At Mono Way – Greenley Road Intersection

Mono Way and Greenley Road construction Enlarge

Sonora, CA — While work to this point on the Mono Way and Greenley Road widening project has taken place during the evening and early morning hours, on Monday it will transition to the daytime hours.

Construction started on Tuesday and has been running from 7pm – 6am each day. This coming Monday through Friday the construction will take place from 7am-5pm.

A main goal for the next week is to install a joint trench for telephone and cable relocations on Mono Way, beginning at Greenley Road and continuing easterly to the entrance of Adventist Health Sonora’s Outpatient Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute.

City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo reports that drivers should prepare for minimal traffic delays on Mono Way due to westbound lane restrictions.

The Mono Way and Greenley Road widening project is a joint effort between the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County, with George Reed Construction overseeing the work. The project will continue through October. The project includes utility relocation , grading, new storm drains, concrete sidewalks, signal system upgrades and paving improvements.

