David Talavera, Aidan Pink and Gracie Bearden View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature three recently graduated Tuolumne County high school students who are preparing to head off to college in the next couple of weeks.

Once a year, Mother Lode Views focuses on issues and challenges facing the younger generation.

The students were recommended for the show by their principals at Sonora and Summerville high schools.

Featured will be David Talavera, Aidan Pink, and Gracie Bearden. Some of the topics include how Tuolumne County could be improved, whether schools have prepared them for what is next in life, a high profile and tense lockdown this year at Sonora High, how students communicate with one another, social media challenges, how COVID impacted learning, vaping issues, and advice for incoming freshman students next year.