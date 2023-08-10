Emergency Guardrail Repair Will Impact Highway 108

Sonora, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced an upcoming emergency road construction project slated for Thursday, August 10, aimed at repairing a guardrail on Highway 108.

One-way traffic control will be in effect between Sanguinetti Road and Phoenix Lake Road from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.While this maintenance is scheduled for the specified time, it is subject to potential changes due to traffic incidents, weather conditions, equipment availability, materials, and construction-related matters. In order to ensure the safety of both workers and fellow motorists, it is advised to maintain heightened awareness within the work zone