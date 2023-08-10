Clear
89.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Emergency Guardrail Repair Will Impact Highway 108

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced an upcoming emergency road construction project slated for Thursday, August 10, aimed at repairing a guardrail on Highway 108.

One-way traffic control will be in effect between Sanguinetti Road and Phoenix Lake Road from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.While this maintenance is scheduled for the specified time, it is subject to potential changes due to traffic incidents, weather conditions, equipment availability, materials, and construction-related matters. In order to ensure the safety of both workers and fellow motorists, it is advised to maintain heightened awareness within the work zone

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 