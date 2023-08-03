First Weekend In August Events

Stuff the Bus for the local homeless Dec 2017 View Photo

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 5th and 6th.

First, Friday is the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act with free admission to National parks including Yosemite National Park. The usual vehicle admission fee at this time of the year is $35.

The 18th annual Stuff The Bus event will take place in the parking lot of Walmart in Sonora on Friday from 8 am to 1 pm. Numerous organizations are teaming up to support all Tuolumne County students. Stuff The Bus by donating school supplies, gift cards, backpacks, children’s clothing (in all sizes), and all sizes of children’s shoes.

The All Saints Church in Twain Harte is having its Annual Garage Sale Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as detailed here.

The Bear Valley Music Festival concludes this weekend with Blockbuster Classical Friday, a Get Your Spy On! Gala Saturday and Sunday’s performance of Oktoberfest in August.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

Saturday the UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding the monthly Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m.– 1 p.m. August’s presentations are on Summer Pruning and Winter Vegetable Gardening as detailed here.

Ebbetts Pass Community Center, also known as Independence Hall, is hosting its annual flea market on Saturday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be food trucks, clothes, housewares and small appliances, crafts, books, games, furniture, tools, kids’ toys, some sporting goods, and a raffle of a handmade quilt. Proceeds go toward a much-needed new roof as detailed here.

Saturday at the Sonora Moose Lodge celebrate Lt. Denny Thompson’s 101st birthday. Details are here.

During the month of August, every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. the Tuolumne County Public Works, Solid Waste Division, Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., along with RCRC’s Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority will be hosting a month-long tire amnesty event for Tuolumne County residents in Groveland. Details are here.

This Saturday is the Creative Copperopolis Night Market with a birthday party theme as detailed here.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday with Threshold a Motown, funk, and classic rock band. The band performs on an elevated stage with a paved area at its base for dancing. There will be vendors selling drinks, pizza, and other tasty foods, and plenty of room for lawn chairs in the grassy area.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer. The market opens at 5 pm, and bands play from 6 to 8 pm, the August 9th Music in the Park is Swing Gitane a 1930’s French Swing band. Also Wednesday the Calaveras Arts Council brings free concerts from 6:30 to 8 pm with Mountain Crew playing old-time rock n roll at The Square at Copper Valley.

The musical Jersey Boys is being performed at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia. Featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with hit songs like “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” that got them into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame a blog about the performance is here. Performances are Thursdays at 2 p.m. Fridays at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at Noon through Sunday, August 27th.

Fees for all Swimming Pool Programs are $2 to $4 per session with various discounts, see our swimming page here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, High Country Sports Arena has public rollerskating on Thursday and Saturday, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.