FEMA Deadline Extended After $2.9-million In Local Assistance Approved

Shepherd Street Sonora Flooding View Photo

Sonora, CA — Those living in Tuolumne County impacted by winter storm damage dating back to February 21st have received another extension to file for FEMA Assistance. The registration period, which was most recently set to expire on July 20, is extended to September 1st.

More people continue to register as they come across damage that occurred in recent months. FEMA spokesperson Chad Bowman reports that over 1,200 people have registered in Tuolumne County and over $ 2.9 million in local assistance has been approved. The approval rate has been at around 50 percent.

The other counties in the emergency declaration include Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, Nevada, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, and Tulare.

There are three ways to apply for FEMA: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT daily.