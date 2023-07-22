CHP Releases Details On Wednesday’s HWY 108/49 Multiple Vehicle Crash

Jamestown, CA — Two people were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 108/49 in Sonora.

The crash happened at the West Stockton Street and Highway 49 intersection around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, as earlier details here. The CHP reports that 53-year-old Jennifer Jackson of Jamestown was driving her 2006 Chrysler Sebring westbound on the highway, west of the intersection. Coming in the opposite direction in a 2013 GMC Acadia was 31-year-old Jacob Hackelton of Copperopolis. Behind was 61-year-old Terry Lee of Modesto in a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup.

For an unknown reason, the CHP detailed that Jackson crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the front of her car to crash into the right rear side of the truck. The impact forced Jackson’s car to hit head-on with Hackelton’s SUV. Two individuals were taken to Adventist Health Sonora for complaints of pain, according to the CHP.

Officers redirected traffic along W. Stockton Street/Highway 49 for more than an hour as a tow crew worked to remove the wreckage that was blocking the eastbound lane.