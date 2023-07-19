Update: Multiple Vehicle Crash On Highway 108/49

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 12:15 p.m.: Three people have been taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora to be treated for injuries they received in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 108/49 in Sonora. Traffic continues to be stalled in both directions. The wreck happened just after 11 a.m. at the West Stockton Street/Highway 49 intersection. The CHP reports that wreckage continues to block the eastbound lane, and officers are diverting traffic onto West Stockton Street/Highway 49, so motorists may want to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Tow trucks are on the scene working to remove the wreckage, but there is no estimated time as to when Highway 108/49 will completely reopen to traffic.

Update at 11:40 a.m.: The CHP reports that three people have been injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 108/49 in Sonora that is stalling traffic in both directions.

The CHP advises that ambulances are on the scene to treat the injured after 3 to 4 vehicles collided at the West Stockton Street/Highway 49 intersection. The wreck is blocking the eastbound lane, and officers are diverting traffic onto West Stockton Street/Highway 49, so motorists may want to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Original post at 11:20 a.m.: Sonora, CA – First responders are on the scene of a 3 to 4-vehicle crash on Highway 108/49 in Sonora.

The CHP reports that the vehicles are blocking the eastbound lane, and officers are diverting travelers onto West Stockton Street/Highway 49. There is no information regarding injuries at this time. There is plenty of activity in the area, and travelers may want to find an alternative route to avoid delays. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.