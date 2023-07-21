Popular Recreational Road In Stanislaus National Forest Reopens

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Pinecrest, CA — Eagle Meadow Road, east of Pinecrest, is now open for the season.

There was a delayed opening this summer due to the heavy winter.

Stanislaus National Forest Public Services Staff Officer, Todd Newburger, says, “We’ve faced some incredible challenges with all of the roads impacted by winter storms and precipitation and the Stanislaus National Forest team has really stepped up over the last few months to get these roads open.”

Newburger adds, “I am incredibly proud of the hard work by all of our staff to get this road open.”

Information about Forest Closures still in place can be found here.