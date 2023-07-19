Update: Power Outage Impacting Over 3,000 In Sonora Area

PG&E power outage in Sonora, Jamestown and Columbia areas View Photo

Update at 4:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that Jamestown Road is now closed at the Mt. Brow Road intersection and Martin Terrace Court intersections to allow a PG&E crew to work on repairing the downed power pole and lines. Currently, more than 3,000 customers are without power, stretching from Jamestown to Sonora and Columbia. It is along Jamestown Road, Highway 49 in downtown Sonora, South Washington Street, and Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The Columbia Airport is impacted, but not Columbia College. Further details on the outage and crash can be found below.

Update at 3:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting more than 3,000 customers without power, stretching from Jamestown to Sonora and Columbia. It is along Jamestown Road, Highway 49 in downtown Sonora, South Washington Street, and Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The Columbia Airport is impacted, but not Columbia College. The lights went out around 3 p.m., according to PG&E, and those without power include 3,106 customers.

The utility has given weather as a cause for the outage. However, currently, the CHP is on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Jamestown Road near the Ratto Road intersection in the Shaws Flat area. They report that a sedan went off Jamestown Road and smashed through a fence and then into a power pole, shearing it off. The pole has wires hanging from it and is leaning into the roadway.

The vehicle wreckage is also partially blocking the roadway. The CHP has closed Jamestown Road at the Mt. Brow Road intersection so a PG&E crew can repair the damaged pole and lines. PG&E has not given an estimated restoration time for this outage.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting a large power outage stretching from Jamestown to Sonora and Columbia.

The outage is along Jamestown Road, Highway 49 in downtown Sonora, South Washington Street, and Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The Columbia Airport is impacted, but not Columbia College. The lights went out around 3 p.m., according to PG&E, and those without power include 3,106 customers.

The utility has given weather as a cause for the outage as weather-related. However, currently, the CHP is reporting a solo vehicle crash on Jamestown Road near the Ratto Road intersection in the Shaws Flat area. They report that a sedan went off Jamestown Road and smashed through a fence and then into a power pole, shearing it off. The pole has wires hanging from it and is leaning into the roadway. The vehicle wreckage is also partially blocking the roadway. The CHP is also going to shut down the roadway shortly so the damage can be repaired.

PG&E has not given an estimated restoration time for this outage. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

