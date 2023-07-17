Motherlode Real Estate Market Sees Significant Shifts in Q2 2023

Sonora, CA– The latest MLS Residential Sales Summary for the second quarter of 2023 (Q2) has revealed noteworthy local real estate market changes. The data highlights shifts in median sales prices, average sales prices, days on the market, and total sales.

During Q2 2023, the median sales price in Motherlode dropped to $395,000, indicating an 8% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.In terms of average sales prices, a similar downward trend is evident. The average sales price in Q2 2023 stood at $425,329, representing a 12% decrease compared to the previous year. The average number of days on the market saw a substantial increase in Q2 2023, rising to 104 days. This represents a 41% increase from the previous year’s average of 74 days.

Total sales in Motherlode witnessed a significant decline in Q2 2023, with only 319 properties sold compared to 550 in the same quarter of 2022. This represents a 42% decrease in total sales volume. The highest listed property is at 1.65 million with the lowest listed price at $125,000.