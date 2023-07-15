Four-legged Friends Need To Beat The Heat Too

Pet cooling center flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA — With a heatwave reaching triple digits this weekend, not only humans need a break from the sizzling temps, but pets do too.

Senior pets, flat-faced breeds, and long-haired pets are most at risk, according to Tuolumne County Animal Control. They recommend that these pets be brought indoors during excessive heat advisories, as detailed here. A pet cooling center is open at the shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown through Monday, July 17th. Pets can stay over the weekend at no charge during the heat wave, but owners are asked to contact the shelter to make arrangements at 209-694-2730.

For outdoor livestock and pets, animal control officials recommend pools, frozen water bottles, and misters to keep them cool. The latter is great for poultry, and be sure that coops are well-ventilated. Livestock owners should also plan ahead by moving animals before 9 a.m., which is also when any exercise should be done.

Almost all animals do not sweat efficiently, and overheat extremely fast, say animal control officials. They added, “Heat stroke can be fatal if left untreated. Stay hydrated and out of direct sunlight to avoid heat stroke.”

Now that fire season is underway, shelter officials caution, “With any extreme heat comes the drying of grasses. Always be sure to have an evacuation plan when it comes to pets.”