$78,000 State Grant For Local Agricultural Planning

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District is receiving state grant funding to help some local ranchers and farmers do Farm, Agriculture, and Carbon planning.

The grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture totals $78,000 and will cover the cost of five participant plans.

The TCRCD reports that the efforts include evaluating a farm or ranch to provide a custom plan that details management practices and how to increase things like yields and soil health. The participants will be connected with a certified land practitioner to evaluate, quantify, and create a plan based on the goals of the rancher/farmer, and the costs will be covered by TCRCD.

Anyone seeking more information can contact TCRCD at info@tcrcd.org.

TCRCD will be hosting a Soil Health Forum on August 9th, at 5:30 pm at the UCCE office, 52 N Washington Street. The district has invited other county partners to join to discuss additional farm and ranch-related opportunities. This will also be a platform for local farmers and ranchers to discuss needs for funding and potential tools needed to enable the regeneration and conservation of soil, farms, and ranches.