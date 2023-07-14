Efforts Underway To Expand Local Broadband Infrastructure

Len De Groot View Photo

Sonora, CA — Grant funding from the state and federal government is anticipated to help local efforts to expand broadband internet infrastructure in the region.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Len De Groot, a Project Manager in the Tuolumne County IT Department who is helping to coordinate local broadband efforts. Much is taking place behind the scenes with the goal to reach areas of the county that have inadequate internet service.

The Mother Lode is a challenging area due to its topography.

De Groot will also talk about the educational and economic development benefits of expanding broadband, and some state plans in development.