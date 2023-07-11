New After-Hours Nurse Triage Services Available

New Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center administrative offices View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center (TMWIHC) has announced a new phone program that will provide after-hours health care with a triage nurse on the other end of the line.

The center has teamed up with Conduit Health Partners to offer their patients an after-hours triage nurse service. It uses a nurse-first model that will help patients make the most informed decisions about handling various health and wellness concerns and connect them with the appropriate resources.

“We are excited for our partnership with Conduit Health Partners, to be able to bring more timely access to quality nurse triage and advice for our patients,” said Janet Pepper, COO of TMWIHC. “We particularly like Conduit, Health’s Nurse First Model, which means our patients get to speak with a nurse when they call in.”

This service includes primary care, pediatrics, physical therapy, behavioral health, dental and substance abuse. It is available for patients of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center in Tuolumne, Sonora, and Mariposa.

Conduit Health Partners President Cheryl Dalton-Norman detailed, “Through this collaboration, Conduit serves as an extension of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center’s team, connecting patients to the care they need when they need it. This improves access to care while reducing unnecessary health care costs and ensures the great care offered by TMWIHC is supported by access to highly-skilled registered nurses.”