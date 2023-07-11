Clear
70.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Second Annual Back To School Bash This Weekend

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Back to School Bash

Back to School Bash

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center is bringing back an event designed to help local students get the supplies they need ahead of the upcoming school year.

It comes as families are feeling the pressure of rising living expenses.

Last year, the first Back To School Bash provided 500 students with things like free backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, and other information about health and wellness. The second annual event will be this Saturday, from 10 am-2 pm, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, and other businesses and organizations, will offer students various school supplies, physicals, dental hygiene information, and mental health awareness resources.

There will also be bounce houses, music, and food. The event is free to attend.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 