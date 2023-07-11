Second Annual Back To School Bash This Weekend

Back to School Bash View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center is bringing back an event designed to help local students get the supplies they need ahead of the upcoming school year.

It comes as families are feeling the pressure of rising living expenses.

Last year, the first Back To School Bash provided 500 students with things like free backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, and other information about health and wellness. The second annual event will be this Saturday, from 10 am-2 pm, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, and other businesses and organizations, will offer students various school supplies, physicals, dental hygiene information, and mental health awareness resources.

There will also be bounce houses, music, and food. The event is free to attend.