Third Weekend In August Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 19th and 20th.

First, there is an event tonight Thursday, August 17th, the last of three CCWD Workshops talking about the Calaveras water district’s proposed rate increase as detailed here.

Second, tomorrow is the Meals on Wheels Radiothon. Tune in to Start 92.7FM with Mark Grauer, on Friday morning from 9 -11 am to help raise money to deliver meals to those in need. Details are here.

The Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 -8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 -7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market will host High Country Chimes from 5 -8 pm.

Groveland’s Movies in the Park will feature Journey to the Center of the Earth this Friday. The event is hosted by the Groveland Community Service District and the show will begin at Mary Laveroni Park at dusk.

The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings.

Twain Harte’s Deep Pit Barbecue is happening at 4 pm Saturday. If you haven’t already purchased tickets, give them a call or you can purchase tickets at the door. This is the only fundraiser Rotary does to raise money for Summerville High School Student Scholarships and other community needs. Soft drinks water and dessert are available from Cub Pack 513 to raise money for their summer camping experience.

La Grange Odd Fellows 13th Annual Catfish Dinner and Raffle on Saturday. Details are here.

Sunday Camp Tuolumne Trails (CTT) is hosting its Third Annual Concerts for a Cause Summer Music Series. All proceeds from the concerts go toward the camp’s “Arts for All” program, which encourages campers to participate in various arts and crafts, and music programs, and to take home mementos that campers can now create in CTT’s new ceramics studio. This Sunday music by singer/guitarist/songwriter Javier Colon joined by special guests Grammy-nominated Matt Cusson on keyboard and singer/songwriter Rebecca Correia will provide a unique round-robin performance. Gates open at 5:30 pm, ticket details are here.

The Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

The musical Jersey Boys is being performed at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia. Featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with hit songs like “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” that got them into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame a blog about the performance is here. Performances are Thursdays at 2 pm Fridays at 7 pm Saturdays at 2 pm and 7 pm Sundays at 2 pm and Wednesdays at Noon through Sunday, August 27th.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer. The market opens at 5 pm, and bands play from 6 to 8 pm, the August 23rd Music in the Park is Rusty Rockers a classic country rock band.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, High Country Sports Arena has public rollerskating on Thursday and Saturday, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.

During the month of August, every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. the Tuolumne County Public Works, Solid Waste Division, Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., along with RCRC’s Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority will be hosting a month-long tire amnesty event for Tuolumne County residents in Groveland. Details are here. There is also a recycling event Saturday in Calaveras at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds as detailed here.