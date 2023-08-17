Meals On Wheels Radiothon Is Friday

Meals On Wheels Radiothon View Photo

Sonora, CA — A critical fundraiser for the Tuolumne County Meals on Wheels program will take place this Friday on the Star 92.7 radio waves.

This year’s annual radiothon, “Meals on Wheels: On The Road Again,” will run from 9-11 am.

The local Meals on Wheels program is overseen by Sierra Senior Providers, who reports that over 70,000 meals are provided each year to local seniors. The radiothon is in partnership with Clarke Broadcasting and the Sonora Area Foundation.

The Sonora Area Foundation will generously match up to $25,000 in community donations.

Stressing the importance of the event, Tuolumne County’s Meals on Wheels Coordinator, Kelli Klenhans, notes, “We, like everyone at home, are having increasing gasoline and food costs.” Adding, “Our program has real-life costs, and everyone’s donation, of any amount, goes to real-life expenses.”

The Meals on Wheels program relies on the fundraiser each year to stay operational and provide meals to local residents.

Tune in for the radiothon, hosted by Star 92.7’s Mark Grauer, on Friday morning from 9 – 11 am.