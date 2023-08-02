CCWD Proposes Major Rate Overhaul

CCWD Water Rate Proposal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Water rates would go up significantly under a plan proposed to Calaveras County Water District customers.

As you can see in the image box, the base rates would gradually increase over five years. For example, the bi-monthly water base rate for the 5/8 meter size would double from $120.35 currently to $248.42 in 2027.

As for the reasoning, the district states, “CCWD worked with financial consultants to develop a five-year financial plan. The plan shows a significant shortfall between existing revenues and projected costs. The proposed rates close that gap and provide sufficient funds to cover the district’s costs over the next five years.”

It would be a sharp increase for customers. The district notes that the move would also help it maintain eligibility for state grants and low-interest loans.

CCWD has mailed out the required 218 legal notices to customers to notify them about the planned increase. The district’s board of directors is planning to vote on the changes during a meeting on September 13, and if approved, they will take effect on October 16.

There are also community workshops planned for August 14 at 5:30 pm at the Ebbetts Pass Fire District office, August 16 at the Copperopolis Armory, and August 17 at the Jenny Lind Veterans Hall.

You can read the entire 218 legal notice here.

The Tuolumne Utilities District also recently voted to increase rates, as reported here.