An Excessive Heat Watch Issued For Next Week

Parrotts Ferry Bridge Sunrise Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Widespread triple digit temperatures are expected across the Central valley and surrounding terrain Monday through Thursday. This will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those in sensitive groups and people without access to AC.

High temperatures will range from 100 to 112 degrees. Overnight lows will range from the mid sixties to low seventies.

Heat stress is also possible for livestock.

Additionally, the Tuolumne County Air Pollution District has extended the Air Quality Alert for Southern Tuolumne County through the end of the day, today.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. For Tuolumne County, call (209) 533-5693.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. This may lead to a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Written by Mark Truppner.