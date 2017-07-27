Tuolumne County Farm Bureau BBQ Tomorrow Night

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will be hosting their Annual BBQ and Auction tomorrow (Friday, July 28) at the Hurst Ranch, located at 174215 Highway 108 in Jamestown. The public is invited.

Terri Arington with the TC Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The no host social starts at 5:00 p.m. and the outdoor dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the live auction. The proceeds from the evening’s event will benefit TC Farm Bureau scholarships and programs.

The meal is a Cowboy Style BBQ Tri-Tip & Chicken and all of the ‘fixins’.

Rides on the miniature narrow gauge railroad train are part of the price of admission. The train crosses over a lake and winds along historic Woods Creek.

Dutch Oven Desserts will be provided by the Back Country Horsemen and Mid Valley. The Covers, of Covers Apple Ranch, will provide their famous desserts as well. Musical entertainment will also be provided.

Adult tickets are $30. Kids tickets sell for $10. Tickets are on sale at Bolton Feed, Cover’s Apple Ranch, Hurst Ranch, Let’er Buck, PML Hardware & Lumber and the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau Office.

For more information, call the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau at 533-8386 or log on to http://tuolumnecountyfarmbureau.weebly.com/

The TC Farm Bureau is a 501c5 non-profit.

Written by Mark Truppner.