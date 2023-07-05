Clear
TC District Attorney’s Office Change Needs Approval From BOS

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Last week, Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced that her office would close to the general public, effective this week, citing recent cuts to balance the county’s General Fund budget.

The change would require appointments for in-person visits with the Criminal Division, Bureau of Investigations, and Victim Witness Assistance. Representatives would also still be reachable by phone and email during office hours.

Jenecke notes that the previous announcement was premature, as changes to public access to county buildings require approval from the Board of Supervisors, per Tuolumne County ordinance codes.

DA Jenecke says she will request approval of the proposed changes at the July 18 Board of Supervisors meeting.

