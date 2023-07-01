Appointments Needed To Enter The Tuolumne District Attorney’s Office

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office View Photo

Sonora, CA – You will need an appointment to enter the Tuolumne District Attorney’s Office in Sonora starting next week.

District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced today that, effective Monday, July 3, her office will be closed to the public without prior appointment. Jenecke explained that it is “due to budget cuts required of our Department by the County to balance the General Fund budget shortfall for Fiscal Year 2023–2024.”

Those having business with the District Attorney’s Office are encouraged to call or email when seeking information or in need of an appointment. The D.A.’s office provided these contacts:

Staff members of the Criminal Division and Bureau of Investigations can be reached by email at da@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or by phone at (209) 588-5450 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding County holidays.

Staff members of the Victim Witness Assistance Center and Sunshine Child Advocacy Center can be reached by email at da-victimwitness@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or by phone at (209) 588-5490 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding County holidays.