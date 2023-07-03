Scare For Campers In Calaveras County Over The Weekend

Tree crashing down on campers in Calaveras County View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – A scare for a mother and several kids camping near Lake Camanche in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County this weekend, as the tent they were in was struck by a tree.

A report of a fallen tree branch striking several campers brought firefighters from Calaveras Consolidated and CAL Fire to the lake on Friday. It happened at the Riverview Campground on the south side of the lake late in the afternoon.

Once on the scene, firefighters made a different discovery, it was not a branch but an oak tree that split in half, with one section landing on the campsite, as can be seen in the image box photos.

Fire officials also disclosed minor to moderate injuries for the young girls and mother, with one suffering a broken arm. The identities of the campers were not released by the fire agencies that helped rescue the campers from their crushed tent.