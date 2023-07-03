Lingering Power Outages In Tuolumne County

PG&E power outage stretching from Sonora to past Groveland 7-3-23 View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Power outages continues to impact around 3,240 customers stretching from the Sonora area to past Groveland in Tuolumne County.

The outages are mostly along Highway 120. The power went out for many in Groveland around 6:22 p.m. on Saturday and for those in Sonora just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. No restoration time has been announced for these outages.

The initial cause of the power outages is being blamed on the heatwave that had temperatures in the triple digits for the majority of the weekend.