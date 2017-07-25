65-Percent Containment On Detwiler Fire

Detwiler Fire Enlarge

Mariposa, CA — The Detwiler is now up to 78,900 acres and 65-percent containment.

5,128 firefighters are assigned to the incident this morning. There are 483 engines and 116 total crews. CAL reports the fire showed signs of a flare up in the four o’clock hour yesterday afternoon, during which CAL Fire called upon additional units, including air resources. CAL Fire officials maintain the flare up was contained within a contingency area completely surrounded by dozer-cut fire lines down to bare-mineral soil.

Firefighters are witnessing better humidity recoveries at night, which is helping the containment efforts. Daytime temperatures have also dropped back down into the nineties. Additional evacuated areas will be allowed to return later today.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Evacuation Information:

Evacuation Orders

All of Schilling Rd * ALL feeder roads Dogtown Rd. from Greeley Hill Rd to Bowers Cave * ALL of Texas Hill Rd * Greeley Hill Rd. from Dogtown Rd. (Coulterville) to Dogtown Rd. near Bowers Cave and all side roads to the South * Bull Creek Rd from Greeley Hill Rd to the Merced River * Old Yosemite Rd to the Five Corners intersection

Evacuation Advisories South County Mariposa. – Mt. Bullion Cuttoff Rd- From Hwy 140 to 72, Princeton Rd- From 49N to 72b,River Road- From Briceburg to North Fork Falls, Hwy 49-S from Ben Hur Rd to Indian Peak Rd and ALL feeder roads, Ashworth to Silver Lane and ALL feeder roads, Silver Bar to Ashworth and ALL feeder roads, Indian Peak to Oak Grove Rd and ALL feeder roads, Oak Grove Rd from Miwuk Rd to Oak Grove School Rd and ALL feeder roads, Detwiler Rd, Hunters Valley Rd, Hunters Valley Access Rd, Cotton Greet Rd, Allred Rd from 49S to Morningstar Lane and ALL feeder roads, Morningstar Lane to Carlton Rd and ALL feeder roads, Carlton Rd to Silva Rd and ALL feeder roads, Silva Rd to Hwy 49 South and ALL feeder roads, Bear Valley Rd- All homes, Hornitos Town Area, HWY 140 from Briceburg to the town area of Mariposa including all roads to the west, Colorado Rd from HWY 140 to Rancheria Creek Rd., Oak Rd and Yosemite Oak Rd and all of Mariposa Town, 49-N from Mariposa to Fremont Fort, Mt Bullion Cuttoff Rd-from 49-N to 72b, School Ln, Rd 72A, Princeton Rd-from 49-N to 72b, Pendola Gardens, Old Toll, Corbett Creek Rd, Mt. Ophir, Hornitos Rd, Mt Gaines, No.9 Rd and Ben Hur Rd from Hwy 49 S. to Buckeye, French Camp Rd, Fournier Rd, Mykleoaks Subdivision, W.Whitlock from 49-N to E. Whitlock and all side roads, HWY 140 from Hornitos Rd to Elizabeth Ln. Old HWY South from 49 S to Totokon, Old HWY South from 49 from Guadalupe Fire Rd to School Lane, HWY 140 from the town of Mariposa to Hornitos Rd and all side roads. E. Whitlock from Hwy 140 to W. Whitlock and all side roads. Colorado Rd and all side roads, Sherlock Rd and all side roads.

Additional Evacuation Advisories- HWY 49N from Oakridge Rd. to the County Line. All roads north of Greeley Hill Rd. to the Mariposa County line, to include Dexter Rd., Cueno Rd., Smith Station Rd. to HWY 120 and ALL feeder roads, Buck Meadows Rd. north of Greeley Hill Rd. to HWY 120, Old Yosemite Rd and Bull Creek Rd. The town of Coulterville from Hwy 49N to Lower Dogtown Rd.

