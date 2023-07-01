Large Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — Over 3,000 PG&E Customers are waking up to no power this morning. PG&E reports a power outage stretching from the Sonora and Jamestown areas to Groveland and past Rainbow Pools. The outage impacts 3,077 customers along both sides of Highway 120. The utility says crews are investigating the cause, and no estimated repair time has been given. An update will be provided when new information comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .