Large Power Outage In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — Over 3,000 PG&E Customers are waking up to no power this morning. PG&E reports a power outage stretching from the Sonora and Jamestown areas to Groveland and past Rainbow Pools. The outage impacts 3,077 customers along both sides of Highway 120. The utility says crews are investigating the cause, and no estimated repair time has been given. An update will be provided when new information comes into the newsroom.

 

