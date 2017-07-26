Jamestown’s Largest Event Of The Year

Rods To Rails In Jamestown Enlarge

‘Rods to Rails’ will take over downtown Jamestown this Saturday from 9 am through 3 pm.

Gary Wilson, President of the Jamestown Promotions Club, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This is the sixth year of Rods to Rails. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from nearly one end of town to the other. Main Street will be lined with custom and classic cars and motorcycles, dating from 1972 and older.

It is free for the public to attend this downtown event. There is a registration fee to enter a classic car.

Additionally, there will be plenty of entertainment in various parts of the downtown area.

There will be raffle drawings, food, a few vendors and many downtown businesses will offer a variety of specials.

The Promotions Club is a non-profit organization that exists purely to promote Jamestown.

The informal club brings activities to town throughout the year. Money is raised for the club during specific events through a combination of t-shirt sales, food purchases and raffle drawings.

For more information regarding Rods to Rails and/or the Promotions Club of Jamestown, call 984-0888.

Written by Mark Truppner.