Update: Structure Fire In Railroad Flat

Update at 8:01pm: A structure fire in Railroad Flat has been contained and mop up should continue for several hours into the overnight.

According to Central Calaveras Fire Protection District spokesperson Josie Tisher, there are still few details available as to damage and the cause is still under investigation.

Original Post at 7:15pm: San Andreas, CA — A fire in the town of Railroad Flat on Railroad Flat Road has engulfed an outbuilding and threatens a residential structure.

According to Central Calaveras Fire Protection District spokesperson Josie Tisher, the call came in just before 5 p.m. and air and ground resources responded.

The blaze, which reportedly began in the outbuilding, moved into nearby vegetation and it is currently estimated that about a half-acre of wildland is involved.

As of 7 p.m. Tisher reports that the fire is not yet contained and a CAL Fire helicopter was among resources still working on it. She adds that firefighters are expected to be on-scene for several hours yet, so those passing through or in the area should exercise extra caution due to emergency responders and equipment on-scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.